Real Madrid Star Sergio Ramos Receives Death Threats After Injuring Mohamed Salah in UCL Final

The family of Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos have reportedly been forced into changing their phone numbers after receiving death threats.

Malicious calls and messages have flooded the inboxes of Ramos and his family, according to Spanish outlet El Partidazo de COPE, following the defender's antics in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Sergio Ramos had to change his mobile number after receiving several death threats phone calls

There is a consensus among some sets of fans that Ramos injured Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah on purpose, in a bid to put Liverpool off their stride and to relieve the early pressure that Real Madrid found themselves under.

Whether intentional or not, Salah's shoulder injury had a visible impact on the game and Liverpool seemed more nervous after their Egyptian star was forced off the pitch during the final in Ukraine.

Animosity began when 'thousands' of people protested against the defender outside the Spanish Embassy in Cairo, the capital city of Egypt.

The Ramos family have since had to get new mobile phone numbers in a desperate bid to escape malicious messages, which have including death threats.

Threats have been made in various forms, including phone calls from unfamiliar numbers and a string of messages on social media. According to the Spanish report, Police are investigating the threats.

Recently, the Egyptian FA confirmed that he will be fit to take part in the World Cup in Russia, which kicks off later this month. There were initial doubts that Salah would make the tournament, but the Egyptian FA has moved to deny those claims.

Egypt will compete in Group A against Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.