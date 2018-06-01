Report Uncovers Interesting 'Get Out' Clause in Unai Emery's Three-Year Arsenal Deal

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery is believed to have a break clause in his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

According to the Times, the clause means that Arsenal will be able to part company with 46-year-old Emery after two years, without having to pay off the final 12 months of his three-year deal.

Emery is said to be happy with the contractual arrangement as he gets ready to start work in his seventh managerial position within the space of 14 years.

Despite only being 46, he is already heavily experienced but Arsenal will be wary of the fact that he has only spent more than two years at a club on two occasions.

It is clear that Arsenal are changing the model they use to run their football club, with key figures such as Raul Sanllehi and Sven Mislintat taking charge of recruitment, with Emery being appointed as head coach, rather than being given Arsène Wenger's title of manager.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Therefore, Emery is expected to have less power than Wenger did, as the Arsenal hierarchy look to emulate a model that has proven successful across mainland Europe.

The Times' report suggests that Arsenal want to avoid mistakes made by Manchester United after long-serving manager Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement in 2013.

United appointed David Moyes on a six-year contract, but dismissed the former Everton manager after just one season in charge at Old Trafford.

Emery's clause makes financial sense for Arsenal, who have committed to paying Arsène Wenger's salary for one more year, despite his resignation at the end of last season.

