Senior Member of Liverpool Staff Joins Reds Legend Steven Gerrard at Rangers

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

Liverpool's fitness coach Jordan Milson has revealed via social media that he will leave his boyhood club in order to join Reds legend and new Rangers boss Steven Gerrard at the Glaswegian club.

Milsom revealed on Friday morning that he has left his role as strength and rehabilitation coach with Liverpool in order to undertake a new role as head of performance with Rangers.

Taking to his personal Twitter account, he wrote: "Would like to say a huge thank you and goodbye to all of those special people I’ve worked with at LFC for the past 8 years. 

"It was a privilege to work for my boyhood club. Now on to a new challenge working for Rangers FC."

Milsom's new role with Rangers won't be the first time he has worked under Steven Gerrard, with the fitness coach aiding the former Reds midfielder as he managed Liverpool's under-18s throughout the course of the 2017/18 season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)