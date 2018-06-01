Senior Member of Liverpool Staff Joins Reds Legend Steven Gerrard at Rangers

Liverpool's fitness coach Jordan Milson has revealed via social media that he will leave his boyhood club in order to join Reds legend and new Rangers boss Steven Gerrard at the Glaswegian club.

Milsom revealed on Friday morning that he has left his role as strength and rehabilitation coach with Liverpool in order to undertake a new role as head of performance with Rangers.

Would like to say a huge thank you and goodbye to all of those special people I’ve worked with at LFC for the past 8 years. It was a privilege to work for my boyhood club. Now on to a new challenge working for Rangers FC. 🔴⚪️🔵 — Jordan Milsom (@milsomlfc) June 1, 2018

Milsom's new role with Rangers won't be the first time he has worked under Steven Gerrard, with the fitness coach aiding the former Reds midfielder as he managed Liverpool's under-18s throughout the course of the 2017/18 season.