Twitter Reacts After Zinedine Zidane Shockingly Steps Down as Real Madrid Manager on Thursday

To say that Zinedine Zidane leaving Real Madrid was something of a shock is definitely an understatement.

The Los Blancos legend had just won his third consecutive Champions League title with the Spanish giants but claimed it was time for him to move on after two and a half years filled with success.

However, Real Madrid never looked convincing in their attempt to defend the La Liga title, ultimately finishing third, behind Atletico Madrid and a massive 17 points behind eventual champions Barcelona.

As you might expect, Twitter exploded at the news. In honour of the legendary playmaker, here are some of the best responses social media came up with in the aftermath of the devastating news...

Zidane gone. The ultimate mic drop. pic.twitter.com/utcTrDyvRv — Jamie Reid ⚽️ (@JamieRfootball) May 31, 2018

We were all worried about Ronaldo's bombshell and bale leaving, then Zidane decided to nuke us all. pic.twitter.com/fdanE8DBRV — Meldo (@Meldo_10) May 31, 2018

Y’all said we were going to lose Ronaldo, but instead we lost Zidane. pic.twitter.com/K5c9HU4LvH — felipe (@httptrilogy) May 31, 2018

I mean, if Zinedine Zidane doesn't headbutt Florentino Pérez in the chest at the end of his press conference then what's the point. — Aaron (@Aaronxo_) May 31, 2018

Zinedine Zidane :



- Becomes manager after Madrid sacks Benitez!

- Wins Champions League 2015/16

- Wins Champions League & La Liga double 2016/17

- Wins Champions League 2017/18



Now THAT's how you resign on a high! LEGEND! 👏👏👏 — Puvarasan Selvam (@PuvarasanS) May 31, 2018

Zinedine Zidane is the smartest guy i have seen.

Resigns after winning a hatrick of UCL titles on the trot. — Derrick Ashimwe (@DerrickAshimwe) May 31, 2018

Looking forward to David Gold and David Sullivan going hell for leather to get Zidane as new West Ham boss... — Jon Dyson (@JonDyson81) May 31, 2018

If Wenger takes over Real Madrid it will be like Al Pacino at the last pressconference at «Any Given Sunday» — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) May 31, 2018

Who will take over from Zidane remains to be seen, but Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily linked with a switch to the Bernabeu despite recently signing a new contract with the Lilywhites.

The futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale are also in doubt following comments made by the pair after the Champions League final, in which Bale scored twice as Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1.