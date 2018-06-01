Twitter Reacts After Zinedine Zidane Shockingly Steps Down as Real Madrid Manager on Thursday

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

To say that Zinedine Zidane leaving Real Madrid was something of a shock is definitely an understatement.

The Los Blancos legend had just won his third consecutive Champions League title with the Spanish giants but claimed it was time for him to move on after two and a half years filled with success.

However, Real Madrid never looked convincing in their attempt to defend the La Liga title, ultimately finishing third, behind Atletico Madrid and a massive 17 points behind eventual champions Barcelona.

As you might expect, Twitter exploded at the news. In honour of the legendary playmaker, here are some of the best responses social media came up with in the aftermath of the devastating news...

Who will take over from Zidane remains to be seen, but Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily linked with a switch to the Bernabeu despite recently signing a new contract with the Lilywhites.

The futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale are also in doubt following comments made by the pair after the Champions League final, in which Bale scored twice as Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1.

