Has USA Ever Hosted the World Cup?

The United States has previously hosted the World Cup in 1994.

It was the most financially successful tournament ever, despite the lack of a strong American national team. Brazil won the title.

The United States has also hosted the Women's World Cup in 1997 and 2003.

The Americans are going for hosting duties once more for the 2026 World Cup, but this time through a joint North American bid featuring Canada and Mexico. Their opponent for the tournament is Morocco.

The vote will happen on June 13 before the start of this year's World Cup in Russia.