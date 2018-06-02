Antoine Griezmann Confirms His Future Will Be Decided 'Before the World Cup' Amid Barcelona Interest

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has revealed he will make an announcement over his future 'before' the World Cup.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Barcelona as the Spanish giants have long been tipped with triggering his €100m release clause, with earlier reports going as far as suggesting a five-year agreement had already been ironed out with the forward.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

However, reports earlier this week have suggested Griezmann has changed his mind over a move to Camp Nou.





Griezmann scored a penalty in France's 3-1 World Cup warm up victory against Italy on Friday, and was pressed about his club future from reporters in the mixed zone after the game.

The Frenchman confirmed all would be made clear prior to the tournament kicking off on June 15 after being asked if an announcement was imminent.

"Yes, it will be done before the competition," Griezmann said, via Goal.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It ensures both Atletico and Barcelona will be waiting with bated breath ahead of the tournament in Russia, kicking off in less than two-weeks time.





Despite having four-years remaining on his current deal with Atletico, links to Barcelona have continued to intensify as Ernesto Valverde looks to add to his squad ahead of their La Liga title defence.

Griezmann scored 29 goals for Atletico in his fourth campaign with the club last term, where his last two strikes secured the Europa League title for Diego Simeone's side in a convincing 3-0 victory over Marseille.

Griezmann's France kick off their World Cup campaign on June 16 against Australia, with games against Denmark and Peru to follow in the group stages.