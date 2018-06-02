'Anything Can Happen': Juventus Chief John Elkann Refuses to Rule Out Gonzalo Higuain Sale

Juventus chief John Elkann has admitted that Gonzalo Higuain could leave the club after the World Cup, this summer. The Argentine striker has been linked with moves away from Turin since the end of the season, and his departure appears not to be ruled out by I Bianconeri.

Pipita has only spent two season at the Allianz Stadium, but has accumulated an impressive 40 goals in 73 appearances for the squad, finding the back of the net in crucial moments for his side in what has been a successful two years for both club and player.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

However, now on the wrong side of 30, cashing in on the forward wouldn't be the dumbest decision to make considering that there's genuine interest, and he would still command the kind of transfer fee that comes with being one of the best number nine's on the planet.

And Elkann has refused to rule Higuain's departure out, claiming that it's hard to tell where his future lies with the World Cup coming up.

“It’s very difficult to judge the transfer market in a World Cup year," Elkann said, according to Football Italia.

“Anything can happen. We’ll see after the World Cup, but there’s not much I can say now.”

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Though Chelsea were initially linked with the 30-year-old when Maurizio Sarri was set to take charge of the Blues, rumours have died down with the increasing likelihood of the Stamford Bridge outfit looking elsewhere for Antonio Conte's successor.

Otherwise, Inter have been linked with Higuain, and reports in Italy believe that a swap could happen with Higuain's compatriot Mauro Icardi, and Juventus would also hand over an additional €50m - but that seems an unlikely move at this point.