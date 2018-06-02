Arsenal Fans React to Unai Emery's First Potential Signing on Twitter After News of Imminent Arrival

By 90Min
June 02, 2018

Far from reserved on social media, Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to express their delight that full back Stephan Lichtsteiner could become Unai Emery's first signing at the club.

Reports of the Swiss international joining the Gunners have been doing the rounds over the past couple of weeks, after the 34-year-old decided against signing a new deal with Juventus and prolong his seven year stay in Turin.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Boasting a wealth of experience at both club level and internationally, the potential signing of Lichtsteiner could prove to be one of the shrewdest pieces of business done over the course of the transfer window, with fans of the North London side doing little to hide their satisfaction should the transfer take place. 

Here's what they've had to say on Twitter:

Winning seven Serie A titles, five Italian cups and four Italian Super Cups as well as featuring in a Champions League final for the Old Lady, Lichtsteiner also holds 98 caps for Switzerland since his debut in 2006, and is part of their squad for what will be his third World Cup; having featured for La Nati in 2010 and 2014. 

With the signing of Lichtsteiner expected to be confirmed sooner rather than later, he could be joined by a few more new additions at the club, as Emery looks to rebuild the squad ahead of his first season at the Emirates.

A whole host of defensive reinforcements have been linked with Arsenal in their bid to fix their faltering backline, as rumours of Borussia Dortmund's Sokratis and SC Freiburg's Caglar Soyuncu joining the club continue to circulate. 

