Arsenal Fans React to Unai Emery's First Potential Signing on Twitter After News of Imminent Arrival

Far from reserved on social media, Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to express their delight that full back Stephan Lichtsteiner could become Unai Emery's first signing at the club.

Reports of the Swiss international joining the Gunners have been doing the rounds over the past couple of weeks, after the 34-year-old decided against signing a new deal with Juventus and prolong his seven year stay in Turin.

Boasting a wealth of experience at both club level and internationally, the potential signing of Lichtsteiner could prove to be one of the shrewdest pieces of business done over the course of the transfer window, with fans of the North London side doing little to hide their satisfaction should the transfer take place.

He is a real winner . When was the last time we brought someone like that into the club ? . He was also very important in that Juventus dressing room. Was one of the leaders that galvanized that players at times. Up the Arsenal ! — James Rowe (@JamesRoweNL) May 30, 2018

Lichtsteiner done then. So the club have addressed one hole in the squad with a massively experienced pro on a free transfer. Can't complain too much. — Un Prophète (@mediocentroEN) May 30, 2018

Lichtsteiner to Arsenal done & dusted. One year deal with an option to extend. Much needed experience! — One Love Arsenal (@1LoveArsenal) May 30, 2018

Lichtsteiner on a free? Yup 🔴⚪️💪🏼 — KJ🎺 (@KJ_Dominic) May 30, 2018

Personally really chuffed with the Lichsteiner signing. On a one year deal, it is just great business - providing experience, and cover.



If it doesn't work, he can go in 12 months.



Also allows players like Nelson and Maintland-Niles to play in their natural positions. — Renato (@th14Renato) May 30, 2018

New manager ✅

RB cover ✅

New CB pair ❌

Proper DM ❌

Keeper ❌

Winger who stays wide ❌ — Valentin Boulan (@valentinboulan) May 30, 2018

Winning seven Serie A titles, five Italian cups and four Italian Super Cups as well as featuring in a Champions League final for the Old Lady, Lichtsteiner also holds 98 caps for Switzerland since his debut in 2006, and is part of their squad for what will be his third World Cup; having featured for La Nati in 2010 and 2014.

With the signing of Lichtsteiner expected to be confirmed sooner rather than later, he could be joined by a few more new additions at the club, as Emery looks to rebuild the squad ahead of his first season at the Emirates.

A whole host of defensive reinforcements have been linked with Arsenal in their bid to fix their faltering backline, as rumours of Borussia Dortmund's Sokratis and SC Freiburg's Caglar Soyuncu joining the club continue to circulate.