Arsenal Fans Tricked By Fake Lichtsteiner Announcement Thanks to Impressive Photoshop Skills

By 90Min
June 02, 2018

Arsenal fans were tricked on Twitter on Thursday when a Photoshopped picture of Stephan Lichtsteiner signing his Arsenal contract surfaced on the social media platform. The former Juventus full back is expected to join the club any time soon, but a lot of Gooners were sent into celebratory mode a little too early.

Now that his contract at Juventus is finished, Lichtsteiner is a free agent and therefore free to speak to any club he wishes to. In light of this, the Swiss international is highly expected to become Unai Emery's first signing at the Emirates.

However, he's still unconfirmed despite all the speculation, and a bunch of Arsenal fans got duped into thinking he'd signed prematurely on Thursday with a photo of the 34-year-old signing his Arsenal contract.

It's some pretty impressive Photoshop, it must be said. If you didn't know that Rob Holding was the club's number 16, then you could definitely be forgiven for falling for it. However, fans soon realised that they'd been had, and it was actual a photo of Holding signing his new contract that he recently signed.

Not to worry, Arsenal fans. At this point it's surely only a matter of time until Lichtsteiner is announced.

More exciting news comes in the way of the anticipated arrival Sokratis Papastathopoulos. The Greek centre half is expected to join Arsenal in the coming weeks after telling Borussia Dortmund he does not want to extend his contract with the club beyond next summer - essentially forcing them to sell the defender in the next couple of months.

