Arsenal Reportedly Consider Tabling Offer for Sporting CP Starlet Gelson Martins

By 90Min
June 02, 2018

Arsenal are contemplating tabling a bid for Sporting CP's star winger Gelson Martins this summer, according to reports. 

The Portuguese outfit are eager to keep hold of their key playmaker, but face a uphill battle in convincing Martins to stay put after a bust up between the club's president Bruno de Carvalho and members of the first team. 

Tensions at Sporting are said to be high after Carvalho threatened to suspend 19 senior players through a series of Facebook messages in April, before they were then singled out publicly for their performances during that time. 

It has ensured a host of players are considering their futures at the club, and according to O Jogo (via the Express) Arsenal are now considering making a move for Martins, as Sporting could now find it hard to convince the 23-year-old to stay. 

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

The reports claims the Gunners' new boss Unai Emery wants a new wide player brought to the Emirates as he looks to stamp his mark at the club.


Martins has previously been linked with a move to a host of Premier League clubs including ChelseaTottenham and Liverpool but all were fended off by Sporting who declared any potential transfer a 'non-negotiable'.

The 23-year-old is contracted until 2022 but has a £52.7m release clause and Sporting would be powerless to stop the Portugal international should the fee be met. 

In his third season with the club, Martins - who favours a role on the right - notched 13 goals and created 13 more in his 46 appearances across all competitions.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)