Arsenal Reportedly Consider Tabling Offer for Sporting CP Starlet Gelson Martins

Arsenal are contemplating tabling a bid for Sporting CP's star winger Gelson Martins this summer, according to reports.

The Portuguese outfit are eager to keep hold of their key playmaker, but face a uphill battle in convincing Martins to stay put after a bust up between the club's president Bruno de Carvalho and members of the first team.

TALENT REVIEW



Gelson Martins - Liga NOS 17/18



31 games

8 goals

17% conversion rate

8 assists

84% pass accuracy

48 key passes (1.6 per 90)

81 successful dribbles (2.7 per 90)

44 tackles won (1.5 per 90)



Once he adds a consistent end product, he’ll be absolutely devastating. pic.twitter.com/1MnuisYLDS — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) May 20, 2018

Tensions at Sporting are said to be high after Carvalho threatened to suspend 19 senior players through a series of Facebook messages in April, before they were then singled out publicly for their performances during that time.

It has ensured a host of players are considering their futures at the club, and according to O Jogo (via the Express) Arsenal are now considering making a move for Martins, as Sporting could now find it hard to convince the 23-year-old to stay.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

The reports claims the Gunners' new boss Unai Emery wants a new wide player brought to the Emirates as he looks to stamp his mark at the club.





Martins has previously been linked with a move to a host of Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool but all were fended off by Sporting who declared any potential transfer a 'non-negotiable'.

The 23-year-old is contracted until 2022 but has a £52.7m release clause and Sporting would be powerless to stop the Portugal international should the fee be met.

In his third season with the club, Martins - who favours a role on the right - notched 13 goals and created 13 more in his 46 appearances across all competitions.