Arsenal Rubbish Claims of Managerial Break Clause Following Rumours Surrounding Unai Emery's Future

By 90Min
June 02, 2018

Arsenal have distanced themselves from reports which appeared to suggest that new manager Unai Emery had a unique "break clause" written into his contract in north London.

It is claimed that the clause is designed to allow the Gunners to sever all ties with the Spaniard at no cost if he fails to live up to expectations after two years in charge.

But an Arsenal spokesman claimed that they were "not aware" of any clause that had been put into Emery's contract.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Chief executive Ivan Gazidis said at the time of Emery's appointment that the former Paris Saint-Germain boss would be given time to settle in and adjust to life at Arsenal at the start of their post-Wenger era.

The 53-year-old added that their transition under Emery wouldn't "deliver instant success" but that a new managerial style would benefit the club with their long-term ambitions.

"This kind of significant change in a club doesn’t deliver instant success," Gazidis said at Emery's unveiling, quoted by Standard Sport. "Nobody is naive enough to think that.

"But I do think the new way of working, the new energy...It’s not a criticism of Arsene [Wenger], I just think that change stimulates the environment and I think it’s going to be very positive.

"I could not possibly feel better about this appointment. And the feeling that we have between each other - and we’ve spent a lot of time over the last few days together — is I feel better and better about it by the hour."

The Spaniard is already close to making his first signing since taking charge of Arsenal. The north London outfit are reportedly in talks to sign Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund, while one of Emery's former youth players at PSG - Yacine Adli - is also being lined up.

