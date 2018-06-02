Belgium and Portugal face off in a high-profile friendly on Saturday in Brussels ahead of the World Cup.

Both are considered threats in the summer's competition, with Portugal boasting superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and looking to prove its Euro 2016 title was no fluke, and Belgium featuring the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and more firepower under manager Roberto Martinez.

The matchup is a good World Cup tune-up for Portugal, who will take on Spain in its first World Cup match, while Belgium opens against first-time participant Panama.

