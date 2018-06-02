Chelsea Set to Join Liverpool in Race to Sign Jack Butland Amid Thibaut Courtois Exit Rumours

Chelsea have identified Liverpool target and Stoke City stopper Jack Butland as the man to fill Thibaut Courtois's spot at Stamford Bridge, should the Belgium international leave this summer.

Courtois has been tipped to part ways with the Premier League club this summer following a break down in contract negotiations, and reports that Real Madrid had shortlisted the 26-year-old alongside Roma's Alisson.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Thus, the Blues may be forced into selling the Belgium international this summer if talks over a new deal remain at an impasse, as his current terms expire next summer, which would enable him to leave on a free transfer.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea could be forced to consider their financial position in their search for a stopper. However, due to concerns over the funds owner Roman Abramovich will part with this summer, and as a result Stoke's Butland has emerged as a target.

The England international had been subject to enquiries earlier in the season from Chelsea, and the club know he would cost considerably less than their other target Alisson - who is also of interest to Liverpool and has been earmarked for a fee in the region upwards of £75m.

Chelsea see Butland's existing Premier League experience as an added advantage, but with the Potters desperate to keep hold of the 25-year-old following their relegation to the Championship, the report claims they will 'reluctantly' listen to offers only if it is a British record fee - which would need to surpass the £30m Everton paid for Jordan Pickford.

Butland missed just three of Stoke's league games last season following a wretched run with injuries the year prior which resulted in just five Premier League appearances.