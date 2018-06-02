Crystal Palace Forward Admits Interest in 'Big Club' Transfers & Opens Up on Stint With PL Rivals

Following Crystal Palace's mixed form throughout the course of the 2017/18 campaign, whereby the Eagles barely secured their Premier League status for the coming season, Christian Benteke has opened up on his failed time with Liverpool.

The Belgian striker completed a £32.5m move to Anfield from Aston Villa at the end of the 2014/15 campaign however, his time with Liverpool proved to be somewhat disappointing, seeing him move on from the Reds at the end of his first season with the club.

Subsequently , Benteke arrived at Selhurst Park, with his first season with Crystal Palace being a return to the form he enjoyed with the Villans however, his second season was not so productive.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Throughout the bygone season, the 27-year-old striker underwent a significant dry spell, seeing him notch only three goals throughout the entirety of the season.

As such, Benteke has accepted he will most likely not see any interest registered in him this summer, despite reported interest from China, although he has stressed he will always listen if a great club came in with a proposal for him.

BRUNO FAHY/GettyImages

“I realise that the big clubs now are not going to call. But I can only do my best. Basically, I’d rather play all competitions at the club where I am now (Crystal Palace), than sitting on the bench throughout the season (previously at Liverpool),” Benteke told Het Belang van Limburg, as cited by SportWitness.

“But it’s very human that you as a footballer is always going to listen when a great club come calling for you. You then need to consider."

The big Belgian went on to stress how he feels as though he's at his best when he knows he has the full backing of his manager, saying: “The hardest thing for a footballer is consistency. I work very hard to achieve that, because I know that I can. I’ve already done it at Aston Villa and Genk for example. The key is the confidence of the coach.”