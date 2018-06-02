Crystal Palace Forward Admits Interest in 'Big Club' Transfers & Opens Up on Stint With PL Rivals

By 90Min
June 02, 2018

Following Crystal Palace's mixed form throughout the course of the 2017/18 campaign, whereby the Eagles barely secured their Premier League status for the coming season, Christian Benteke has opened up on his failed time with Liverpool.

The Belgian striker completed a £32.5m move to Anfield from Aston Villa at the end of the 2014/15 campaign however, his time with Liverpool proved to be somewhat disappointing, seeing him move on from the Reds at the end of his first season with the club.

Subsequently , Benteke arrived at Selhurst Park, with his first season with Crystal Palace being a return to the form he enjoyed with the Villans however, his second season was not so productive.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Throughout the bygone season, the 27-year-old striker underwent a significant dry spell, seeing him notch only three goals throughout the entirety of the season.

As such, Benteke has accepted he will most likely not see any interest registered in him this summer, despite reported interest from China, although he has stressed he will always listen if a great club came in with a proposal for him.

BRUNO FAHY/GettyImages

“I realise that the big clubs now are not going to call. But I can only do my best. Basically, I’d rather play all competitions at the club where I am now (Crystal Palace), than sitting on the bench throughout the season (previously at Liverpool),” Benteke told Het Belang van Limburg, as cited by SportWitness.

“But it’s very human that you as a footballer is always going to listen when a great club come calling for you. You then need to consider."

The big Belgian went on to stress how he feels as though he's at his best when he knows he has the full backing of his manager, saying: “The hardest thing for a footballer is consistency. I work very hard to achieve that, because I know that I can. I’ve already done it at Aston Villa and Genk for example. The key is the confidence of the coach.”  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)