In-Demand Sporting Midfielder William Carvalho Granted Permission to Leave Amid Everton Interest

Portugal international William Carvalho will be allowed to secure a long-awaited transfer away from Sporting CP this summer, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has often been a target for a number of clubs in the Premier League and he was believed to be on the brink of a move to West Ham last year before the deal collapsed due to Sporting's high valuation.

EVERTON TARGET IN SIGHTS?



Could Everton be on their way to their first signing of the summer? Sky Sports understands William Carvalho has been told he is free to leave Sporting.



More here: pic.twitter.com/oRQ5ixM78m — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) June 1, 2018

But Sky Sports claim that Carvalho, who will be travelling with Portugal to the World Cup this summer, has been granted permission to leave the Estádio José Alvalade this summer almost seven years after breaking into their first team.

It has also been suggested that Everton could look to make a move for the midfield powerhouse this summer as they look to rebuild their squad following a number of changes to the backroom staff.

So William Carvalho has shot to the top of Everton’s ‘Most Likely to Sign’ list.



So William Carvalho has shot to the top of Everton's 'Most Likely to Sign' list.

Wouldn't be a bad move at all. He's been linked with a Premier League switch for quite some time, and is a bona fide winner. — Elliott Cuff June 1, 2018

The Toffees recently appointed Marco Silva as their new manager, as well as Marcel Brands as a Director of Football, and the 40-year-old head coach looks eager to link up with one of his former players.

Silva spent one season in charge at Sporting CP earlier in his managerial career.

Carvalho made 42 appearances under the new Everton boss during their time together in Lisbon, including six during the Champions League group stage.

The Angola-born midfielder has previously been slapped with a £40m price tag from the Portuguese giants. But Sporting CP are now understood to be softening on their strict valuation.