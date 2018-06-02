In-Demand Sporting Midfielder William Carvalho Granted Permission to Leave Amid Everton Interest

June 02, 2018

Portugal international William Carvalho will be allowed to secure a long-awaited transfer away from Sporting CP this summer, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has often been a target for a number of clubs in the Premier League and he was believed to be on the brink of a move to West Ham last year before the deal collapsed due to Sporting's high valuation.

But Sky Sports claim that Carvalho, who will be travelling with Portugal to the World Cup this summer, has been granted permission to leave the Estádio José Alvalade this summer almost seven years after breaking into their first team.

It has also been suggested that Everton could look to make a move for the midfield powerhouse this summer as they look to rebuild their squad following a number of changes to the backroom staff.

The Toffees recently appointed Marco Silva as their new manager, as well as Marcel Brands as a Director of Football, and the 40-year-old head coach looks eager to link up with one of his former players.

Silva spent one season in charge at Sporting CP earlier in his managerial career. 

Carvalho made 42 appearances under the new Everton boss during their time together in Lisbon, including six during the Champions League group stage.

The Angola-born midfielder has previously been slapped with a £40m price tag from the Portuguese giants. But Sporting CP are now understood to be softening on their strict valuation.

