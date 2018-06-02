Didier Deschamps Pleased With World Cup Preparations Following Straight Forward Victory Over Italy

France manager Didier Deschamps has admitted that he is pleased with his side's preparations for the World Cup following their 3-1 win over Italy on Friday evening. Goals from Samuel Umtiti, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele brought victory for the side in a routine win over the Italians.

France are expected to do well this year. With a young team brimming with talent from the very best teams around Europe, the Euro 2016 finalists will see anything less than winning the coveted trophy as a failure this summer.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

However, despite the weight of expectation, the French seem to be running smoothly, and manager Deschamps is pleased with how things are going.

"We conceded more situations in the second period," he said after the win over Italy (via The Independent).





"We have this ability to go fast and create a lot of opportunities. You have to be more efficient to get away sooner. The players demonstrated the state of mind that is needed in both games.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

"A last part of preparation awaits us. I'll let them go for two days. We need to keep what this group has in terms of ambition and enthusiasm. We do not do everything perfectly, but for the moment it's satisfactory."

France face the United States in their final World Cup warm up match before flying to Russia. Once at the tournament, they will come up against Australia, Peru and Denmark in their bid to finish top of their group in the first stage of the competition.