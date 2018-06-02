England faces off with Nigeria in an international friendly match on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Gareth Southgate has already named his 23-man squad for next month's World Cup, and England will be under some pressure to impress the home fans before departing for Russia.

Nigeria will also compete in Russia after qualifying for the World Cup for the second straight competition. Led by midfielder John Obi Mikel, Nigeria is ranked No. 47 in the world by FIFA, but boasts young attacking talent that can challenge England, which is seeking to anoint its No. 1 goalkeeper for the summer.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Deportes

