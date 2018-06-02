Former Real Madrid Boss Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Wants Man Utd Return Amid Exit Rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo is eager to return to Manchester United and work under José Mourinho at Old Trafford, according to former Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello.

The Portugal international has been at the centre of attention following his involvement in the Champions League final last week where Ronaldo appeared to open the door to a possible exit from the Santiago Bernabéu in the aftermath of Madrid's 3-1 victory over Liverpool.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Although the 33-year-old has remained silent over his plans this summer so far, ex-Madrid boss Capello believes that Ronaldo is keen to push through a move that will see him return to Manchester.





"I think that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to go back to Manchester, to play for United and being coached by his compatriot Mourinho," Capello told Sky Italia, quoted by the Sun.

It has been rumoured for some time that Ronaldo could secure a move back to Old Trafford, while others have speculated the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could even retire at boyhood club Sporting CP.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a possible move for Ronaldo in a deal that could also see their poster boy Neymar go in the other direction.

But the Portuguese superstar, who is under contract in the Spanish capital until 2021, could face an uphill battle at securing a move away from the club due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale.

The Welshman is also reportedly on Manchester United's radar, while there is also talk of a possible return to Tottenham this summer for the 28-year-old winger.