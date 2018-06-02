German International Drops Hint That He Could Follow Naby Keita to Merseyside This Summer

By 90Min
June 02, 2018

RB Leipzig's talented forward Timo Werner has suggested he could be ready to follow Naby Keita and take his talents to Liverpool this summer.

The German International bagged 13 times for Leipzig last season, and his potential has attracted a lot of interest from Premier League clubs, with Liverpool frequently rumoured to be his next club.

Werner has added fuel to the fire of these rumours in a recent interview. Speaking to German outlet Welt as quoted by The Metro, he said:

"To become a world-class player, I’ll probably have to play in an even better team at club level. I want to be honest, Naby Keita hasn’t become world class with us either, he may now be at Liverpool."

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

This sort of statement is bound to excite Liverpool fans, who are already preparing themselves for a possible title challenge next season having already confirmed the signing of Fabinho and the impending arrival of Naby Keita.

This isn't the first time Werner has spoken of a potential move to England either, with the German stating in an interview with FourFourTwo “Yes, playing in the Premier League is a dream for me. I would like to play for two or three clubs".

Whether Werner does end up playing on Merseyside next season remains to be seen, but there's no doubt Liverpool are building the foundations for a Premier League title charge. The signing of Fabinho was a show of ambition and it suggests they're ready to take on Manchester City in the 2018/19 season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)