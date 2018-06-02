German International Drops Hint That He Could Follow Naby Keita to Merseyside This Summer

RB Leipzig's talented forward Timo Werner has suggested he could be ready to follow Naby Keita and take his talents to Liverpool this summer.

The German International bagged 13 times for Leipzig last season, and his potential has attracted a lot of interest from Premier League clubs, with Liverpool frequently rumoured to be his next club.

Werner has added fuel to the fire of these rumours in a recent interview. Speaking to German outlet Welt as quoted by The Metro, he said:

"To become a world-class player, I’ll probably have to play in an even better team at club level. I want to be honest, Naby Keita hasn’t become world class with us either, he may now be at Liverpool."

This sort of statement is bound to excite Liverpool fans, who are already preparing themselves for a possible title challenge next season having already confirmed the signing of Fabinho and the impending arrival of Naby Keita.

This isn't the first time Werner has spoken of a potential move to England either, with the German stating in an interview with FourFourTwo “Yes, playing in the Premier League is a dream for me. I would like to play for two or three clubs".

Whether Werner does end up playing on Merseyside next season remains to be seen, but there's no doubt Liverpool are building the foundations for a Premier League title charge. The signing of Fabinho was a show of ambition and it suggests they're ready to take on Manchester City in the 2018/19 season.