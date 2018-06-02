Germany Coach Joachim Low Rules Himself Out of Vacant Managerial Role at Real Madrid

By 90Min
June 02, 2018

Germany manager Joachim Löw has distanced himself from reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid this summer following the departure of Zinedine Zidane.

It had been suggested that the 58-year-old head coach was on Florentino Perez's wishlist after Zidane announced his shock exit from the Santiago Bernabéu. The Real Madrid president was even rumoured to have contacted Löw in the immediate aftermath of their managerial change earlier this week.

But Löw has quickly taken himself out of the running to take over in the Spanish capital, insisting that he is fully focused on making sure Germany retain the World Cup this summer.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"You can rule me out completely," Löw said ahead of their friendly match against Austria, quoted by ESPN. "For me, it is not an issue, I am focused now on the World Cup. For sure Real Madrid will find a good replacement."

Löw has dabbled in club management prior to joining the national team setup. He started out as a manager in the youth system at Swiss side FC Winterthur before taking up a role with fifth tier side FC Frauenfeld.

The 58-year-old then returned to Germany and worked his way through the managerial ranks at VfB Stuttgart. Löw spent over three years with the club before taking jobs with Fenerbahce, Karlsruher and Adanaspor.

The 58-year-old then had two spells in Austria with FC Wacker Innsbruck and Austria Vienna before joining the German national team in 2004 - starting out as an assistant to head coach Jürgen Klinsmann.

Löw fully took charge following the World Cup on home turf in 2006 and he still has a contract with Die Mannschaft until 2022.

