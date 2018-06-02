Guillem Balague Claims Mauricio Pochettino Will Stay at Tottenham Next Season

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has claimed he believes Mauricio Pochettino will remain as Tottenham Hotspur manager next season.

The Argentine has just finished his fourth season in charge of Spurs and led them to yet another top three finish in the Premier League as well as into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

He has transformed Tottenham from a side fighting for a top four spot into a regular title contender and has gained widespread praise for his efforts across the footballing world, grabbing the attention of the world's best clubs.

Therefore, it was no surprise that when it was announced Zinedine Zidane would be stepping down as Real Madrid manager that Los Blancos would be coming in for Pochettino. However, speaking with BBC Radio 5 Live, Ballague ruled out a move for Pochettino to Madrid claiming he believes it's not the right time for the move.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

He said: "With Daniel Levy, Spurs, the project and Pochettino’s words, there is enough evidence to stop the speculation. But Real Madrid will put money on the table and ask the questions, Spurs will probably say no.

“I just think this summer is not the time but there will be a time when Pochettino may say he’s done so much for this side and wonders if he can do more. But I don’t think it’s this summer.”

It's an exciting time to be a Tottenham fans with the team thriving under the Argentine's leadership as they prepare to start a new chapter in the club's career when they move into their band new state of the art stadium for the start of next season.