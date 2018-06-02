'I Proved My Worth': Fabio Borini Proud of His Performances at AC Milan This Season

By 90Min
June 02, 2018

Milan forward Fabio Borini has discussed the successes of his first season with the club this past campaign, admitting that he has proven his worth to the Italian outfit, who bought the Italian forward from Sunderland last summer.

Borini made 29 league appearances for the club last campaign, and proved useful to Gennaro Gattuso filling in various positions wherever needed - despite only scoring two goals in Serie A and registering three assists.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Speaking of his time in Milan, Borini seems pleased with how it has gone so far.

"I think we can consider it a positive result both on a personal level and for the team in general having qualified for Europa League after a bumpy start," Borini told the club's official website.


"I would define it really positive on a personal level also, as people didn't have high expectations for me.

"But I proved my worth at AC Milan, and I'm pleased with this. I Have shown a lot playing in what is not my natural position, this past season.

"I am a striker. So I'm happy you have seen I am an all round player

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

"Having more playing time gives you more continuity for the seasons to come because at AC Milan you have to get used to playing every three days and this makes you grow as a player."

Despite qualifying for Europa League next term, UEFA are believed to be unhappy with the amount of money that the club spent last summer, and are ready to cut the club from the competition as punishment.

