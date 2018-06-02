Inter Star Milan Skriniar Insists the I Nerazurri Will Target Serie A Glory Next Season

By 90Min
June 02, 2018

Milan Skriniar has insisted that Inter must aim for the Serie A title next season, but admitted to do so his side's level of consistency needed to improve. 

The defender played a key role in securing I Nerazzurri's return to the Champions League next season, but the club still finished 23 points behind league leaders Juventus.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Although Luciano Spalletti's first season at the helm saw Inter move from seventh place in season 2016/17 to fourth this term, the 23-year-old is of the belief that the club cannot settle and that their next aim must be to close the gap on their rivals. 

“We need to work hard to reduce the gap to Juventus, Napoli and Roma,"  Skriniar told Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia

“Last season they were more consistent and that was one of our real faults.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

“A club like ours can only aim for the maximum objective. We want to be right up there and be fighting until the end, then we will see what happens.”


The club's plan to move up the Serie A table received a significant boost after Lazio centre back Stefan de Vrij agreed to join the club in a free transfer in the summer, and Skriniar is confident that his signing is only going to elevate the level of quality already in the squad. 


He added: “He is a very strong player who had a great season with Lazio.

“His performances have caught the eyes of everyone. He is an important signing for us and we can only be happy about it. There’s no doubt he will give a good contribution in raising the level of the squad.”

