How to Watch Ireland vs. USA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Ireland vs. USA in an international friendly on Saturday, June 2.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 02, 2018

Ireland faces off with the United States in a friendly at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. 

Both teams missed the World Cup and are looking ahead to the future. The U.S. is coming off a 3-0 win over Bolivia on Memorial Day, which included the first senior national team goals for Tim Weah, Josh Sargent and Walker Zimmerman. Christian Pulisic played in the win, but he did not make the trip to Europe, as interim manager Dave Sarachan rotated seven players out, while calling 10 new ones in for the second leg of a multi-week training camp.  

The Irish are coming off a 2–0 loss to France, whom the U.S. will play on June 9. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2, Univision Deportes USA, UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)