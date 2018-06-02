Ireland faces off with the United States in a friendly at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.

Both teams missed the World Cup and are looking ahead to the future. The U.S. is coming off a 3-0 win over Bolivia on Memorial Day, which included the first senior national team goals for Tim Weah, Josh Sargent and Walker Zimmerman. Christian Pulisic played in the win, but he did not make the trip to Europe, as interim manager Dave Sarachan rotated seven players out, while calling 10 new ones in for the second leg of a multi-week training camp.

The Irish are coming off a 2–0 loss to France, whom the U.S. will play on June 9.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2, Univision Deportes USA, UniMas

