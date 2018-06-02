Jose Mourinho Lays Out Man Utd Formation Plans for Paul Pogba Amid Juventus Interest

Jose Mourinho has pitched his plans for Manchester United to Paul Pogba for next season amidst interest from his former club Juventus, according to reports.

The Frenchman returned to Old Trafford in 2016 having spent four seasons at Juventus but has struggled to find his best form under Mourinho.

Image by Jude Summerfield

He scored six goals and grabbed ten assists in 27 Premier League appearances last season, however fans would've been hoping for a larger contribution from their star man as their side were soundly beaten to the league title by rivals Manchester City.





Now, with Massimiliano Allegri urging the Juventus board to sign a new central midfielder after facing stiff competition for their league title from an improving Napoli side as well as crashing out of the Champions League at the quarter final stage, and it looks as though their attention has turned back to Pogba.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

According to Calciomercato, Mourinho has pitched his ideas for next season to Pogba in an attempt to tempt the Frenchman to stay at Old Trafford. The report claims that Mourinho plans to play three in midfield with Nemanja Matic playing the central role with Pogba and Fred - who United are looking to sign from Shakhtar Donetsk - occupying either side.

Despite his inconsistent form over recent seasons, Mourinho is said to still believe in Pogba's quality and is not looking to sell him this summer.

United themselves will be looking to strengthen their squad ahead of next season rather than lose any players after losing out on the league title and failing to stamp their authority in the Champions League.