Jose Mourinho Lays Out Man Utd Formation Plans for Paul Pogba Amid Juventus Interest

By 90Min
June 02, 2018

Jose Mourinho has pitched his plans for Manchester United to Paul Pogba for next season amidst interest from his former club Juventus, according to reports.

The Frenchman returned to Old Trafford in 2016 having spent four seasons at Juventus but has struggled to find his best form under Mourinho. 

Image by Jude Summerfield

He scored six goals and grabbed ten assists in 27 Premier League appearances last season, however fans would've been hoping for a larger contribution from their star man as their side were soundly beaten to the league title by rivals Manchester City.


Now, with Massimiliano Allegri urging the Juventus board to sign a new central midfielder after facing stiff competition for their league title from an improving Napoli side as well as crashing out of the Champions League at the quarter final stage, and it looks as though their attention has turned back to Pogba.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

According to Calciomercato, Mourinho has pitched his ideas for next season to Pogba in an attempt to tempt the Frenchman to stay at Old Trafford. The report claims that Mourinho plans to play three in midfield with Nemanja Matic playing the central role with Pogba and Fred - who United are looking to sign from Shakhtar Donetsk - occupying either side.

Despite his inconsistent form over recent seasons, Mourinho is said to still believe in Pogba's quality and is not looking to sell him this summer. 

United themselves will be looking to strengthen their squad ahead of next season rather than lose any players after losing out on the league title and failing to stamp their authority in the Champions League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)