Liverpool Looking to Offload Marko Grujic on Another Loan Spell Amid Cardiff Interest

By 90Min
June 02, 2018

Liverpool are looking to offload midfielder Marko Grujic on another loan spell next season, with Cardiff City interested in taking him back to the club following their promotion to the Premier League. 

The Serbian midfielder spent the second half of last season with Cardiff, and impressed during the Welsh club's run-in to the automatic promotion places.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, Liverpool will look to send Grujic out on loan for the second successive season as the Reds are aware of the lack of game time which will be available to the 22-year-old in the middle of the park following the double signing of Fabimho and Naby Keita.

Grujic made 14 appearances in the Championship after making the switch in January after making featuring just six times for Liverpool in the first half of the campaign - making just one starting appearance for the club. 

The towering midfielder was one of Jurgen Klopp's first signings for Liverpool, and the German boss is said to see a lot of potential in Grujic, despite having struggled to make his mark at Anfield.

Thus a stint in the Premier League with the Bluebirds could offer the Merseysiders a prolonged look at what the midfielder can offer, and if their is any future in a side which also contains the likes of Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. 

In other news, striker Daniel Sturridge has been linked with a move to Besiktas as reports earlier this week claimed the England international's representatives had met with the Turkish club over a potential move this summer. 

The decision to provide Grujic with more game time reaped its rewards for the 22-year-old as he was name in Serbia's final 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer. 

