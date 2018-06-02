Man Utd Legend Sir Alex Ferguson Released From Hospital After Suffering Brain Haemorrhage

Sir Alex Ferguson has reportedly been released from hospital less than a month after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The legendary former Manchester United manager had been receiving treatment at Salford Royal Hospital but has now returned home to be looked after by his family - as per the Sun.

Sir Alex Ferguson is out of hospital less than a month after emergency brain surgery. This is great news! What a fighter!! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/4tazpwpSma — Manchester United (@ManUnitedWorld) June 1, 2018

The 76-year-old fell ill last month, less than a week after presenting his old foe Arsene Wenger with a gift to commemorate his final game as Arsenal manager at Old Trafford, and it is understood that he is recovering well following his emergency brain surgery.

Ferguson is said to be targeting a swift return to the director's box as he wants to be back among club officials and the fans at Old Trafford by the start of the 2018/19 season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

His son Darren is the manager of Doncaster Rovers and the Yorkshire side lost 1-0 to Wigan whilst Ferguson was undergoing surgery and his first words after the procedure were reportedly: "How did Doncaster get on?"

Once news of Ferguson's poor health was made public, tributes and well wishes flooded in from across the sport as world football rallied behind one of the most successful managers in the history of the game.

Prior to retiring in 2013, Ferguson was at the helm for 1,500 games with United, winning 895 as he led the club to 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups and three Champions League titles.