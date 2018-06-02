Mexico faces off with Scotland in a friendly at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday, as Juan Carlos Osorio nears the decision of who will make his 23-man World Cup roster.

Mexico continues to prepare for Russia 2018, and is coming off a 0–0 draw against Wales earlier this week at the Rose Bowl.

Unlike Mexico, Scotland will not appear in Russia next month. Scotland is coming off a 2–0 defeat to World Cup-bound Peru.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Univision

​Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV.

