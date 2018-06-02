REVEALED: The Message Zinedine Zidane Sent the Real Madrid Squad to Inform Them of Resignation

Zinedine Zidane informed his Real Madrid squad of his decision to leave the Spanish giants with an emotional WhatsApp message, it has been revealed.

According to Sport, Zidane sent a Whatsapp message to his Madrid squad to tell them of his departure, writing: “Thanks for everything. Without your support in the worst moments nothing we did would have been possible. We will see each other soon, a hug.”

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos led the tributes for Zidane on social media, stating that his legacy could never be erased.





One member of the squad was noticeably quiet however was Gareth Bale, who was reportedly the only player not to reply to Zidane's original message, adding to the rumours that the Welshman is looking for a way out of the Spanish capital following the Frenchman's exit.

As a player and coach you decided to say goodbye at the top. Thank you for two and a half incredible years. Your legacy will never be erased, one of the most successful chapters in the history of our beloved @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/dO6bw74aA3 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 31, 2018

The footballing legend called time on his spell as Madrid manager having won three straight Champions League titles and overseeing a wildly successful period for the club. The decision came as a surprise to many in the sporting world, including Real President Florentino Perez.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the announcement, Perez stated as quoted by the Mirror: "This was a totally unexpected decision. Zidane informed me of his choice yesterday. I would love for him to be by my side forever."

Rumours have already started to circulate with regards to Zidane's next job, with the Frenchman being tipped to be the next manager of the Qatar international team and also talk of him eventually taking over as France boss.