West Brom Winger Admits Future is Uncertain With Agent Talks Scheduled for After World Cup

West Brom star Nacer Chadli has admitted his future at the Hawthorns is uncertain following their relegation from the Premier League but says talk of his exit will be delayed until after the World Cup.

Chadli is expected to be part of Belgium's squad this summer, although an official decision won't be made until after their friendly against Portugal, and the 28-year-old is eager to hold off talks over his future until after he returns from Russia.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

But the former Tottenham star did admit he is unsure if he has already played his last game for West Brom after the club dropped out of the top flight this season.

"I don't know," Chadli told Sky Sports after being asked if he would ever play for the Baggies again. "At the moment I will try to focus on the next game which is Portugal on Saturday. After that, I will see if I'm in the squad for the World Cup.

"I have told my agent already, I won't speak with anybody. If I have to go [and speak], I will go in my holidays and maybe have some meetings."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

It is suggested that Chadli has a relegation clause in his contract at the Hawthorns - believed to be £16m - which would make a proposed exit easier to complete for any potential suitors.

The Belgium international is one of the more highly rated players in the West Brom squad, but a battle with muscle and hamstring injuries left the winger out of their first team for much of the campaign.

Chadli only made five appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring one goal in a draw against Leicester City back in October.