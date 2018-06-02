West Ham & Tottenham Reportedly Set to Battle it Out for £40m Rated Aston Villa Star Jack Grealish

Both West Ham and Tottenham have reportedly joined the race to sign Aston Villa winger Jack Grealish, with a host of other sides also said to be interested. However, Villa's demands for the player have caused problems over a transfer.

Villa are in a spot of bother. Having lost the Championship play-off final, next season will see the club head into their third season in the second tier since their relegation from the Premier League, which means this will be the last year of parachute payments for the club.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

As a result, given the club's continued spending since their drop, the club are running into the pit of doom that is Financial Fair Play trouble. Villa chairman Tony Xia released a heartfelt statement on the situation earlier on in the week, and the selling of top assets seems the best way to put an end to their troubles.

This means that Xia has now sanctioned the departure of Jack Grealish, one of Villa's most threatening and promising players.

There's a large amount of interest in the 22-year-old, and two more clubs in West Ham and Tottenham have joined the race, according to The Express.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

However, there's a £40m sized stumbling block in the way. Villa are determined to get as much as they can for the youngster in their quest to avoid FFP consequences, but as it stands, no club is willing to pay the requested amount for Grealish.

Both the Hammers and Spurs will monitor the situation, but until a bit of leniency is shown by the Villans, a move for the wide man is unlikely.