2018 FIFA World Cup Team Preview: Analysing Brazil's Chances at the Tournament

It's been four years since Brazil's calamitous semi-final defeat to Germany at their home World Cup, but Brazil look as though they are returning to their menacing best ahead of this summer's tournament.

Tite's arrival in 2016 signalled the beginning of a new dawn for the Canarinho after two years floundering on the wayside under former manager Dunga. The Brazilian boss has restored the nation's swagger and enabled a squad littered with attacking impetus to express themselves freely.

Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho are the poster boys for the style of football many expect Brazil to bring to Russia, and all eyes will be on the PSG star's fitness battle throughout each stage of the competition.

Many expect Brazil to make a statement this time round following the disappointment of their home tournament, and they are being tipped as one of the favourites to win the World Cup - a title which has eluded them for 16 years.

How They Qualified

Brazil steamrolled through their South American counterparts on their way to Russia as they became the first team to qualify for the summer's tournament in March. Throughout the qualifiers Brazil earned 12 wins and just one defeat - which came against Chile in their first match.





The arrival of Tite in 2016 transformed Brazil and restored the attacking impetus which was lost under Dunga's tenure as the Selecao scored 30 goals in their final 12 qualifiers, compared to the eleven they notched in the first six.

The thrilling qualifying campaign saw a plethora of attacking talent on show as Gabriel Jesus scored seven, with Neymar and Paulinho both netting six each to establish a dominant 10 point lead over second place qualifiers Uruguay.

Group Stage Games

Brazil are a member of Group E, and have their first game scheduled against Switzerland on June 17 - in what is their toughest game on paper at this stage.

The Canarinho will have a burning desire to redeem themselves after their last display on the World Cup against Germany, and they are expected to go all guns blazing against the Swiss as they will be desperate to top their group to set up a clash with the runner up of Group F in the last 16.





The clash against Serbia on June 27 will see Tite's side pitted against a defensively astute setup which is controlled by veterans Alexsandar Kolarov, Branislav Ivanovic and Nemanja Matic, all of whom are expected to fight it out for second place alongside Switzerland.





Whilst Brazil are firm favourites to top the group, Costa Rica should not be underestimated when they meet in Saint Petersburg as the Ticos could emerge as a surprise package once more after making it to the quarter-finals last time out.

Possible Route to the Final

Brazil are expected to qualify first from their group, where they will match up with Group F in the last 16 which contains Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

Should everything pan out as most expect, Brazil will avoid an early revenge clash with the Germans who hit them for seven during their home tournament. However, their run-in to the final is not smooth sailing as the quarter-final stage could then throw up a clash against Belgium, who are yet to prove their stars are capable of gelling in a major tournament.





A win there would likely set up a mouth-watering clash with fellow tournament favourites France - who are backed by a frightening amount of depth across the squad - and who will be eyeing the trophy after falling at the final hurdle in Euro 2016.

If they do make it to the final, the showpiece could pit Brazil against Spain or Germany - the former of whom they have an impressive record against, and simply hearing the latter's name should prove motivation enough.

Squad List

Tite's 23-man squad for Brazil's World Cup this summer includes:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Cassio.

Defenders: Marcelo, Danilo, Filipe Luis, Fagner, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Pedro Geromel.

Midfielders: Willian, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Renato Augusto, Fred.

Forwards: Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Douglas Costa, Taison.

Predicted Lineup

(4-3-3): Alisson; Marcelo, Marquinhos, Silva, Mirdanda; Casemiro, Fernandinho, Paulinho; Coutinho, Neymar (if fit), Jesus

Prediction

Its hard to look past Brazil when assessing which two nations are destined to line up at the final in Moscow on July 15, as the abundance of talent throughout their ranks ensures they can answer any number of questions posed by their opposition.





Tite has his side firing on all cylinders after a run of 14 games without defeat, scoring 34 goals in the process to leave little to the imagination of what their arsenal of attackers are capable of conjuring up.





A strong spine including the likes of Alisson, Marquinhos, Casemiro and Neymar makes Brazil tick, with the Real Madrid star key in setting the tempo for which the rest of the team use to springboard into attack.

Question marks will linger over the match fitness of Neymar in the early goings of the tournament as Brazil can ill-afford to lose their star man like they did in 2014, as the forward lifts his game to another level in the national shirt.

You would expect them to at least make the semi-final, where a likely encounter with France will be the make or break moment. Victory against Les Bleus would see Brazil marked as favourites against presumed fellow finalists in Spain or Germany.