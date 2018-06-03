Bayern Munich Eye England Stopper as Long-Term Replacement for Manuel Neuer

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Bayern Munich will send scouts to watch England keeper Jordan Pickford at this summer's World Cup as fears over Manuel Neuer's fitness persist.

According to The Sun, Munich have been keeping tabs on Pickford at Everton throughout the season, as the Bavarians search for the long-term successor to veteran stopper Manuel Neuer.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Pickford has continued his impressive development since his £30m move from Sunderland and the consistency of his performances have lead Munich to identify the 24-year-old as one of their top choices to replace Manuel Neuer when the time comes. 

Neuer, 32, has not played for the German champions since mid-September, but looks to have returned to fitness in time for this summer's World Cup.

VLADIMIR SIMICEK/GettyImages

The German goalkeeper has won 74 international caps and was in goal when Germany won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Bayern have also lost faith in back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, who's error in this season's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid cost the Germans dearly.

Pickford is set to start for England in this summer's World Cup in Russia and should have plenty of opportunities to impress his German admirers.

 

Manchester United were also thought to have held an interest in Pickford, however having persuaded David De Gea not to sign for Real Madrid, United no longer have the need for a new stopper. 

Everton would want to at least double their money for Pickford and Bayern may well be willing to splash out given the importance of replacing Neuer with genuine quality.

