Concern for Leicester City Star After 'Unexpected' Absence From Pre-World Cup Training Session

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva faces a fight to be fit for the World Cup this summer after 'unexpectedly' missing training with Portugal.

Portuguese outlet Record are reporting that Silva has been suffering from pain in his leg, and has not trained with the rest of the squad. He also did not travel with the team to Belgium for their match on Saturday, instead staying back to receive treatment.

Further information about Silva's injury isn't provided by the report, but there is clear concern that this injury may keep Silva out of the World Cup, as the report goes on to suggest that he may even have to be replaced.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Silva will be evaluated by the team once again when they return from Belgium, when a decision will be made as to whether he will be available for the tournament.

For Silva, it is a challenging end to what has already been an incredibly difficult season. Leicester agreed a deal of around £22m to sign Silva from Sporting in August 2017, but encountered a major problem when they attempted to officially complete the signing.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

FIFA claim they received the documents for his transfer 14 seconds after the deadline, meaning he could not be registered as a Leicester City player until the next window opened in January. He was forced to sit on the sidelines for around 4 months until he was finally cleared to play.

His transfer is also subject to debate at Sporting, with a disagreement between the club and Gestifute, which is the agency owned by super agent Jorge Mendes, who represents the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea and Jose Mourinho. The two parties are disputing the amount which is owed to the agents, and could result in Silva being called into court to resolve the situation.

Portugal kick off their World Cup tournament with a tough match against Spain, before meeting Morocco and Iran. Silva will be doing everything in his power to recover from this injury before the first match on June 15th.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)