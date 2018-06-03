Defender Claims He Will 'Definitely Stay' at Inter in Response to Interest From Man City & Barcelona

Internazionale defender Milan Skriniar has moved to reassure the club's fans by insisting he will stay put for the 2018/19 season.

The 23-year-old had a very good first season with the Nerazzurri in 2017/18 following his move last summer from Sampdoria.

He was a rock at the back and forged a solid partnership with João Miranda, which has seen his stock rise high in the transfer market - with Manchester City having been heavily linked with a possible swoop for the Slovak as a potential replacement for the ageing Vincent Kompany.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

But Skriniar says he is simply looking forward to playing in the Champions League with Inter after they qualified by beating Lazio in dramatic fashion on the final day of Serie A action.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by Sky Italy: "I do not think about the market, I'm fine at Inter and I will definitely stay. I do not even know who looked for me and I do not care.

"I will remain with the Nerazzurri 100%. Stay alive? I do not know, but I do not exclude it: just look at Hamsik and Napoli, the same could happen to me. At the moment I do not see a reason to leave."

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The Slovakia international is already looking forward to next season, adding: "The goal is to reduce the distances with Juve, Napoli and Roma, who have had a greater continuity. The ambition is always maximum, but it is too early to talk about the Scudetto.

"We will give everything in Europe too, but it was important to return to the Champions League: I can not wait to live like this and make them live for our supporters."

Outside of Manchester City, Skriniar has also drawn interest from Barcelona, who have earmarked the defender as a priority target for this transfer window. However, Skriniar's earlier comments - mirrored with the report from Sky Italia - seem to show that his loyalties remain at Inter (at least for the time being).

Skriniar may claim to be content, but every player has his price and he would certainly be able to play in the Champions League with another team and on higher wages too, should he decide to leave.

