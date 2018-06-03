'I'm Still Young': Man City's Pep Guardiola Hints at Future International Role Ahead of World Cup

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that he would like to manage at a World Cup during his career, although he was quick to add that he is currently happy to remain at the helm of the Citizens.

In a club career which has included league titles in his native Spain, Germany and now England with City, the 48-year-old has become one of the greatest managers of the modern generation. After finishing a record breaking season on an mind-boggling 100 points in the Premier League, City will be hoping to retain the Spaniard for years to come.

However, Guardiola seemingly has his sights set on a potential future in international management, citing the draw of managing at a World Cup as one of his motivations.

During a visit to Belguim, the manager spoke to HLN (via Goal) and discussed his future plans.

“Doesn’t every successful coach dream of training a national team? I want to be at a World Cup or European Championship once again, yes," he said. "For now, I want to stay where I am.





"But if someone makes me on offer in the future, I’m still young.”

Guardiola has made previous comments regarding international management and these comments seem to suggest that his country would be the only international team he would consider managing.

He told reporters in 2017: “Always I believe that English people have to be manager for the national team, the Brazilian people have to be manager for the Brazilian team.”

Manchester City will be hoping that international management remains a long-term goal for their boss as they look to build upon their successes during the 2017/18 season and strive towards potential European glory.