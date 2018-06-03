Images of Spurs' New Home, Away & Third Shirts for 2018/19 Season Resurface Online Prior to Release

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Ah, summer. The glorious season of sea, sand and surf. Oh, and inordinately expensive football shirts!

It's an annual occurrence now ahas been for a while, but so far Tottenham are among the clubs to have been secretive about their new look for the 2018/19 season.

At least, they've tried, bless em. Images of potential home and away kits for next season were leaked as early as January and now the Twitter page Hotspur Related have published more images - of all three kits this time.

These images are pretty similar to what we saw back in January, so not too much to get excited about. However, we do have a whole image of the potential new third kit, rather than just a colour scheme!

Feast your eyes on this beauty that Tottenham will wear, like, twice. 

Not since the Titanic have we seen this many leaks in one place.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)