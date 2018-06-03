Images of Spurs' New Home, Away & Third Shirts for 2018/19 Season Resurface Online Prior to Release

Ah, summer. The glorious season of sea, sand and surf. Oh, and inordinately expensive football shirts!

It's an annual occurrence now ahas been for a while, but so far Tottenham are among the clubs to have been secretive about their new look for the 2018/19 season.

At least, they've tried, bless em. Images of potential home and away kits for next season were leaked as early as January and now the Twitter page Hotspur Related have published more images - of all three kits this time.

#thfc home and away shirts for the 2018-19 season have again been leaked. pic.twitter.com/0nHFdf3yBt — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) June 2, 2018

These images are pretty similar to what we saw back in January, so not too much to get excited about. However, we do have a whole image of the potential new third kit, rather than just a colour scheme!

Feast your eyes on this beauty that Tottenham will wear, like, twice.

#thfc third shirt for the 2018-19 season has again been leaked. pic.twitter.com/isdLMiGlMq — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) June 2, 2018

Not since the Titanic have we seen this many leaks in one place.