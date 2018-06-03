Inter Rekindle Previous Interest in Man Utd Defender Daley Blind as Old Trafford Exit Looks Likely

Inter have reportedly renewed their interest in Manchester United defender Daley Blind.

The Dutchman struggled to cement his place in José Mourinho's side last season, making only 17 appearances across all competitions - scoring one goal and setting up a further two.

With his contract at Old Trafford set to expire in twelve months, Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Inter are now back in the running to secure the 28-year-old's signature.

The report from Italy claims that Inter have made a move towards Blind - presumably directed to his representatives - but have yet to put an official proposal to Manchester United.

Having secured Champions League qualification for next season's campaign, Inter could be an attractive prospect to Blind as he seeks regular football.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

If Blind does join Inter, he will face competition as Luciano Spalletti is set to sign Ghanaian international Kwadwo Asamoah from Juventus for his position.

However, Inter still want Blind to ensure that they have strong competition in the left back spot. They are also said to be attracted to the fact that Blind is capable of playing at left back, centre back or in central midfield.

Blind is set to be in action for the Netherlands on Monday, as Ronald Koeman's men take on Italy in a friendly in Turin. The match presents a perfect opportunity for Blind to impress Inter ahead of a potential move.

Meanwhile, the report also claims that Inter defender Davide Santon could be set to extend his contract with the Serie A side by a further two years, keeping him at the San Siro until 2021.