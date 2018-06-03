International Roundup: Neymar Scores on Brazil Return as Ukraine Bag Win Over Albania

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

An impressive Brazil continued their preparations for the World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Croatia on Sunday, while strikes from two Bundesliga wingers helped Ukraine pick up a convincing 4-1 win over Albania.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, El Salvador earned a 1-0 victory against Honduras, with Denis Pineda's first-half strike being the only difference between the two teams.

Meanwhile, a sweet side-footed finish - off the inside of the post - from Giovani dos Santos condemned Alex McLeish's Scotland to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mexico, ensuring that the Scotsmen return home from their mini tour of the Americas without a win.

Borussia Dortmund winger Andriy Yarmolenko scored twice as Ukraine cantered to an impressive 3-1 victory against Albania, his two goals building on Schalke winger Yevhen Konoplyanka's 31st minute strike.

The Ukrainians scored three of their goals before half time, to wrap the game up early. Emanuele Ndoj scored a late consolation for the Albanians, only for Konoplyanka to add his second of the game in stoppage time.


Brazil earned a 2-0 win against Croatia thanks to a strike from second half substitute Neymar - who replaced Barcelona teammate Coutinho - and a late strike from Roberto Firmino. Despite boasting the likes of Andrej Kramarić, Ivan Perišić and Luka Modrić in their attacking quartet, Croatia could not find a reply against their resilient hosts.

Later in the day, England's upcoming opponents Costa Rica face Northern Ireland, while Saudia Arabia play Peru and Spain are set for an exciting game against Switzerland.

