Italian Journalist Names Huddersfield as Potential Suitor for Out of Favour Milan Star

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

An Italian journalist has suggested that Huddersfield Town are interested in signing AC Milan striker André Silva.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner, who recently agreed a new three-year contract to stay with the Yorkshire side, is understood to be one of several Premier League bosses interested in the 22-year-old.

Speaking to Sky Sport 24 in Italy (via sempremilan.com), journalist Alessandro Sugoni confirmed the Terriers' interest and suggested that this summer's World Cup presents a good chance for Silva to impress potential suitors.

“It remains the first thought in the minds of the managers, who have to think of a plan A or B according to the UEFA decision without being caught unprepared,” Sugoni explained.

“The last strong contact from England was for André Silva: Huddersfield is one of the teams interested in Portuguese, not the only one, and we’ll see if and how things will materialise.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

“André Silva with the shirt of Portugal has always done well, more than with the Milan shirt, and the tournament in Russia can reassess him.

“Milan have no intention of selling off their players. Milan thought of selling two strikers, namely the Portuguese and Kalinic, and to sign a top striker.”

Silva has scored an impressive 12 goals in 22 games for Portugal, and will be looking to continue his international form into the World Cup in Russia this summer.

For his club, he scored eight goals in European competition last summer, but only managed two goals in 24 Serie A appearances.

Huddersfield Town started their summer business earlier this month by confirming the signing of 30-year-old Leicester City goalkeeper Ben Hamer on a free transfer.

