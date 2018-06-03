Liverpool Among List of Four European Clubs Linked With Move for BVB Midfielder

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Liverpool are one of several European clubs to have been put on alert following Borussia Dortmund's decision to transfer list Nuri Şahin.

The 29-year-old midfielder was limited to 18 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund this season, scoring just two goals.

Since joining the club from Real Madrid in 2013, he has made 121 appearances for the club, but has only managed to score on eight occasions.

Şahin's contract expires in twelve months, and Fanatik and Sport Italia (via Football ITALIA) both report that Dortmund have decided not to offer him a fresh deal.

The decision now means that the Turkish international is free to leave the club for a reduced fee this summer, with Liverpool - a club where Şahin previously spent time on loan - are reportedly keen on a move.

However, the Reds have already recruited two midfield reinforcements this season, with Fabinho and Naby Keïta both linking up with the squad this summer.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Roma and Galatasary have registered their interest in Şahin following his latest contractual development, giving the midfielder plenty of options for the summer.

Serie A runners-up Napoli are also said to be monitoring the situation, with the club set to lose midfield maestro Jorginho to Manchester City over the summer.

His potential future teammate, Naby Keïtarecently picked up a calf injury whilst on international duty with Guinea, and is receiving treatment from the medical staff at RB Leipzig. His move to Liverpool will be made official on 1 July.

Şahin could replace German international Emre Can, who has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A champions Juventus.

