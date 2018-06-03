Liverpool Close to Finalising £70m Deal as Top Target's Agent Arrives on Merseyside

Nabil Fekir's agent is due in Liverpool on Sunday to finalise the details of the French international's move from Lyon to Anfield.

The 24-year-old is Liverpool's number one priority as they seek a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who left the club for Barcelona during the January transfer window in a deal worth £105m.

The Mirror reports that Fekir's representative Jean-Pierre Bernes will arrive on Merseyside to negotiate a deal worth £70m for the 24-year-old, as Liverpool aim to complete their third signing of the summer.

BREAKING: Nabil Fékir and his agent are due on Merseyside tomorrow, a medical will take place if all goes smoothly, according to @RomainCG75. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) June 2, 2018

Naby Keita's transfer from RB Leipzig was agreed upon last summer and Fabinho joined from Monaco on Monday. The addition of Fekir would take the Reds' summer spending over £160m already.

Fekir has been named in France's squad for the World Cup and Liverpool want to complete the deal before Didier Deschamps' team fly out to Russia for the finals.

At £70m, Fekir would become Liverpool's second most expensive signing, behind only the £75m that they paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in January.

He has reportedly told Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas that Liverpool is his desired destination and it seems to be only a matter of time before the transfer is complete.

It will be an emotional departure for Fekir, who has been at Lyon since the age of 12 and made his debut in 2013.

In 2017/18 he enjoyed the best season of his career so far with 23 goals in 39 games in all competitions and his performances have earned him a place in an international tournament squad for the first time.

Fekir's France face Australia, Peru and Denmark at the World Cup.