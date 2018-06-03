Marko Arnautovic Speaks Out on Man Utd Links as Everton Join Chase for West Ham Star

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks, and has recently spoken out about the reported interest from the Red Devils.

United boss Jose Mourinho was spotted in the stands during Austria's 1-0 win over Russia last week, presumably to scout Arnautovic as the Red Devils manager considers his options to beef up his attack during the summer transfer window.

But when asked about Mourinho's presence in the stands, Arnautovic dismissed the link. Speaking to Vivaro News, he said: "He was on holiday he told you. I haven't spoken to him. He was on holiday."

Jose Mourinho watching Austria vs Russia #MUFC pic.twitter.com/OduzpnZtuj — Devils Latest (@Devils_Latest) May 30, 2018

When pressed on the interest from Man Utd, the Austrian added: "It's nice to hear. I don't hear nothing from my brother, my agent. You can keep asking this question but you'll never hear the answer from me."

As Arnautovic continues to remain tight-lipped on his future, another club has entered the race for the 29-year-old's signature.

The Sun reports that Marco Silva has prioritised Arnautovic as the talisman to re-energise his newly-inherited Everton squad, and has the backing of Toffees football director Marcel Brands to go after the striker.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

However, West Ham will be wary of letting the powerful striker leave the club without recouping a hefty sum for him. Arnautovic was directly involved in 17 of the Hammers' 48 league goals last season (scoring 11 and assisting on six others) as he made an immediate impact in his first season at the London Stadium.

As such, the Sun's report claim that the Irons have slapped a £50m price tag on Arnautovic in an attempt to ward off would-be suitors. However, that is unlikely to dissuade Silva - who has the financial backing of Everton's management - or Mourinho, who previously worked with the Austrian at Internazionale.

If West Ham do decide to cash in on Arnautovic, the forward will have his choice of where he wants to play football next season, and his statement on Mourinho's presence at Austria's friendly (reported by Kurier, via the Mirror), may give a hint as to which club he'd prefer.

"It is a great honour for our entire team that a coach like Mourinho is watching us."