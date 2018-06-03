Mummy's Boy: Vertonghen Posts Lovely Video as He Gets a Surprise Before Winning 100th Belgium Cap

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Jan Vertonghen's 100th appearance for Belgium was marked by a surprise presentation from his mother, who arrived to present her son with the cap.

The Tottenham defender completed a century of appearances in Saturday's match against Portugal in Brussels, but he was not expecting to see a familiar face walking onto the pitch before kick off.

Vertonghen shared a video on Twitter in which he looks confused and then delighted as he realises that his mother is there to celebrate this special moment with him.

The 31-year-old centre back is the first Belgian player ever to reach 100 caps and after an excellent season with Spurs he will hope to stick around for a few years to come.

Vertonghen went close to topping his 100th cap with a goal as his second half shot was tipped over by Beto but an otherwise disappointing game finished 0-0.

Fellow centre back Vincent Kompany had to leave the field with a groin injury and Belgium manager Roberto Martinez said that they would have to monitor the situation, with the final 23 man squad for the World Cup set to be named on Monday.

"We have to look tomorrow what exactly is with Vinny," said Martinez. 

"He felt something about his groin, tomorrow he will have a scan. Such injuries have to be rested first, but I am indeed worried."

Belgium is enjoying a golden generation of talent but they are yet to achieve the heights expected of them, with quarter final exits at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.

They begin their World Cup campaign against Panama in Sochi on 18 June.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)