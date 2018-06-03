Mummy's Boy: Vertonghen Posts Lovely Video as He Gets a Surprise Before Winning 100th Belgium Cap

Jan Vertonghen's 100th appearance for Belgium was marked by a surprise presentation from his mother, who arrived to present her son with the cap.

The Tottenham defender completed a century of appearances in Saturday's match against Portugal in Brussels, but he was not expecting to see a familiar face walking onto the pitch before kick off.

Vertonghen shared a video on Twitter in which he looks confused and then delighted as he realises that his mother is there to celebrate this special moment with him.

When your Mum surprises you with your 100th cap... ❤🇧🇪



🎥@VTMStadion

The 31-year-old centre back is the first Belgian player ever to reach 100 caps and after an excellent season with Spurs he will hope to stick around for a few years to come.

Vertonghen went close to topping his 100th cap with a goal as his second half shot was tipped over by Beto but an otherwise disappointing game finished 0-0.

Fellow centre back Vincent Kompany had to leave the field with a groin injury and Belgium manager Roberto Martinez said that they would have to monitor the situation, with the final 23 man squad for the World Cup set to be named on Monday.

2 June 2007

🇧🇪 BEL - 🇵🇹POR

Jan Vertonghen makes his debut for Belgium



2 June 2018

🇧🇪 BEL - 🇵🇹POR

Jan Vertonghen wins his 💯th cap for Belgium - the first Belgian ever to reach that mark.



11 years.#thfc pic.twitter.com/ejQz2oeMgW — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) June 2, 2018

"We have to look tomorrow what exactly is with Vinny," said Martinez.

"He felt something about his groin, tomorrow he will have a scan. Such injuries have to be rested first, but I am indeed worried."

Belgium is enjoying a golden generation of talent but they are yet to achieve the heights expected of them, with quarter final exits at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.

They begin their World Cup campaign against Panama in Sochi on 18 June.