Nabir Fekir Medical Rumours Prove False as Journalist Gives Update on Liverpool Transfer Situation

Amid confirmation that there was no medical conducted with Liverpool over the weekend, summer target Nabir Fekir has made it clear to his club Lyon he still wishes to leave.

A journalist for French publication Canal+ had caused excitement among Liverpool fans after reporting that the midfielder was travelling to Merseyside for a medical at Melwood on Saturday night.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Fekir has been a dominant force for his club this season, scoring 23 goals in 40 games in all competitions.





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has identified the 24-year-old Frenchman as a good choice to help revitalise the Anfield club's midfield.





However, since the initial excitement of the announcement, those rumours have been proven false and more information surrounding the situation with Lyon revealed.

Fekir did NOT travel to Liverpool this weekend. No deal imminent. He has told Lyon he wants to go, but discussions still in formative stages, with French club president Jean-Michel Aulas keen to wait until after World Cup in hope of fee increase. Fekir will leave and wants @LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) June 3, 2018

According to Mirror journalist David Maddock, Fekir did not travel to Liverpool over the weekend and there is "no deal imminent".

Writing on social media, he explained that the player has told his club Lyon that he wants to go, but discussions are still in the formative stages.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

According to Maddock, the French club's president Jean-Michel Aulas is keen to wait until after World Cup to complete any deal for the player, in hopes that a good showing in Russia will lead to a fee increase.





The Mirror journalists did offer some positives for Reds fans, however, explaining Fekir will still likely still leave Lyon this summer and that Liverpool remained his preferred destination.





It's not necessarily the words that Liverpool fans would have wanted to hear, but they can still be quietly confident that the deal is getting done - it's just not going to be finalised until France return home from the World Cup.

From a financial point of view, Aulas' logic is understandable. Lyon are in no rush to sell one of their strongest assets - an asset they've all but accepted they are going to lose - and may as well hold off until after a major international tournament to see whether they can demand a higher price.