Newcastle United Fans React to Latest Rumour Surrounding Potential Big Money Signing

Newcastle United fans have taken to social media to express their excitement at being linked to a potential bid for Sparktak Moscow winger Quincy Promes this summer.

The Dutch international is one of the most hotly sought-after players in Europe after yet another fruitful season in the Russian capital. The 26-year-old scored 21 goals this season, sparking interest from Premier League clubs Everton and Southampton as both clubs look to rebuild after disappointing seasons.

However, according to a report in the Southern Daily Echo, Newcastle United are set to join the race to sign the pacey winger.

Epsilon/GettyImages

The Magpies have struggled to bring in any top quality signings in recent years due to a tight budget and lowly league position, but the acquisition of someone of Promes' talent could prove to be a real statement - especially if they are able to pip both Everton and Southampton to the signing.

Newcastle fans seemed understandably excited by the prospect of acquiring someone of Promes' talents but some remained cautiously pessimistic considering Newcastle's previous failings in transfer windows gone by:

What a signing this would be! A winger is exactly what we need. Let's see if Newcastle really want to compete next season... — Jimbob (@TipsyJay151) June 2, 2018

The lad has some promise — Robbie Maltby (@GlenIsPeng) June 2, 2018

This would be the dream, this is the signings of old we would of made had Ashley not been here for the last decade. We won’t sign this lad — Gianfranco Shola (@youmeandnufc) June 2, 2018

Would love him to come Newcastle! he's unreal — Connor (@connorluke18) June 2, 2018

Please don't be fake news this guy is actually class — Felix_NUFC (@Felix_NUFC) June 2, 2018

So we are one of 3 clubs interested in Quincy promes? As always Newcastle won't get involved in a bidding war and lose out. — Martin Williams (@Nitramantra) June 3, 2018

Since signing for Spartak Moscow in 2015, Promes has been nothing short of prolific, especially for a winger. He currently boasts a remarkable one in two goal ratio, with 64 goals in 128 appearances in all competitions, meaning that he has proven his worth at a high level.

His contract is set to last until 2021, but with interest seemingly at an all-time high, Spartak will have a battle on their hands to keep their star asset.