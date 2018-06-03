Newcastle United Fans React to Latest Rumour Surrounding Potential Big Money Signing

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Newcastle United fans have taken to social media to express their excitement at being linked to a potential bid for Sparktak Moscow winger Quincy Promes this summer.

The Dutch international is one of the most hotly sought-after players in Europe after yet another fruitful season in the Russian capital. The 26-year-old scored 21 goals this season, sparking interest from Premier League clubs Everton and Southampton as both clubs look to rebuild after disappointing seasons.

However, according to a report in the Southern Daily Echo, Newcastle United are set to join the race to sign the pacey winger.

Epsilon/GettyImages

The Magpies have struggled to bring in any top quality signings in recent years due to a tight budget and lowly league position, but the acquisition of someone of Promes' talent could prove to be a real statement - especially if they are able to pip both Everton and Southampton to the signing. 

Newcastle fans seemed understandably excited by the prospect of acquiring someone of Promes' talents but some remained cautiously pessimistic considering Newcastle's previous failings in transfer windows gone by:

Since signing for Spartak Moscow in 2015, Promes has been nothing short of prolific, especially for a winger. He currently boasts a remarkable one in two goal ratio, with 64 goals in 128 appearances in all competitions, meaning that he has proven his worth at a high level.

His contract is set to last until 2021, but with interest seemingly at an all-time high, Spartak will have a battle on their hands to keep their star asset.

