Report Claims Tottenham & Liverpool Have Submitted £25m Bids for Ajax Starlet as Roma Lead Chase

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Both Tottenham and Liverpool, along with Roma, have submitted £25m bids for Ajax wonderkid Justin Kluivert, according to a report by Corriere dello Sport.

Ajax are understood to be holding out for £30m for their starlet - the son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert.

The 19-year-old produced impressive statistics last season for Ajax in the Eredivisie, with 10 goals and five assists from left-wing.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

The youngster has played 44 senior league games for Ajax already, and having demonstrated he's inherited his father's eye for goal, has been generating significant interest among Europe's big clubs.

Kluivert's current contract with Ajax runs out in 2019, and the Dutch club may look to cash in this summer, rather than risk losing him on a free transfer come January.

With the young Dutchman being represented by top agent Mino Raiola too, there is no doubt his services will be touted to clubs throughout the summer transfer window.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

According to the Corriere dello Sport report, Roma have already agreed personal terms with the youngster, in principle, but are yet to reach an agreement with the Dutch club.


Kluivert has represented the Netherlands at almost every youth level, as well as earning his first senior international cap in March 2018 when he replaced Memphis Depay in a 3-0 win over Portugal.

It isn't only Kluivert turning heads and attracting big money bids from Europe's elite in the current Ajax squad, though, with 18-year-old central defender Matthijs de Ligt catching the eye of some of the continent's top clubs.

Despite his tender age, De Ligt is currently the captain of the Ajax senior team and, like Kluivert, is currently wanted by Tottenham.

Both he and Kluivert appear to have long and prosperous careers ahead of themselves - the newest faces off the Ajax youth production line - and both may be soon gracing the English game.

