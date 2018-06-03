Watford Close in on First Summer Transfer for £8.75m Bologna Left-Back Adam Masina

Watford are reportedly nearing a deal for Bologna left-back Adam Masina - with the Italian set to become the Hornets' fist major summer signing.

The 24-year-old, who was linked with a move to Tottenham back in November, has just one year left on his contract and is on the market for £8.75m.

According to SportItalia, Javi Gracia's side are in advanced talks with the Italian club, with a deal to take the defender to Vicarage Road all but complete.

There has been no shortage of interest in the defender, with both Sevilla and Lazio keen on securing Masina's services, but Watford appear to have won the race to sign him.

The deal could well be completed as early as next week, as Watford aim to provide competition for the club's current left-back Jose Holebas.

The 6ft 2in full-back played a starring role in lowly Bologna's Serie A campaign - registering 35 appearances in all competitions for the Rossoblu.

Masina - who gained promotion with Bologna three years ago - was named as the Serie B footballer of the year in 2015.