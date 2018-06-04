AC Milan Star to Be Offered New 5-year Contract After Successful Season in Serie A

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Striker Patrick Cutrone is set to sign a new contract with his current club AC Milan after an encouraging season in Serie A, despite the fact that his current deal does not expire until 2021.

The 20-year-old has risen to prominence on his debut season in Italy, scoring an impressive 16 goals in 42 appearances this season, including 2 goals in a 5-1 win over Fiorentina in the final game of the season.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Success this season warranted his first international call-up for Italy, where he made his debut as a substitute against Argentina. 

The Rossoneri have been seemingly impressed and, as reported by Calcio Mercatoare rumoured to be offering the young Italian striker a 5-year contract to secure his services for the foreseeable future, with a significantly improved wage to deter other interested buyers.

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Cutrone may be hesitant to sign a new contract, however, with Andre Silva still at the Italian club and rumours circulating that Alvaro Morata and Simone Zaza are poised to join the Milanese side, putting his place in the squad at risk.

The striker has already proven his worth and been recognised on a continental stage, scoring an impressive 4 goals and gaining 1 assist in 9 appearances in the UEFA Europa league on his debut season. 

According to Calcio Mercato, however, Cutrone's agent has previously said that he believes that Milan need not worry about interest from foreign clubs, stating in March: "Soon he will renew his contract with AC Milan. There will be no problems, despite the fact some foreign clubs are interested in him."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)