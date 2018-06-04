Arsenal Boss Unai Emery 'Holds Talks' With Man Utd's Marouane Fellaini Ahead of Potential Shock Move

By 90Min
June 04, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has held talks with Arsenal regarding a potential summer move to the Emirates Stadium. 

The Belgian international is out of contract in July and will be available on a free transfer. A  number of clubs have been linked with a move for the 30-year-old, including Tottenham and Milan, but it appears that Arsenal are now emerging as the favourites for his signature. 

According to Times reporter Paul Hirst, Arsenal's newly appointed boss, Unai Emery, has already spoken to Fellaini and is keen on wrapping up a deal. Hirst also claims that it's more likely Fellaini will sign for Arsenal rather than join I Rossoneri or renew his contract with Manchester United. 

Kristof Terreur, a Belgium journalist, had reported earlier in the day that Arsenal are in the market for a tall midfielder, and that Fellaini had been contacted by an English club who 'play regularly in Europe'. 

Having finished sixth in the league, Arsenal did manage to qualify for the Europa League and it now looks certain that they're the club who have been in talks with the United midfielder.

Fellaini arrived at Old Trafford from Everton in 2013 under David Moyes, who he had previously worked with whilst they were both with the Toffees. Fellaini's made a total of 156 appearances for United since the move, scoring 20 and assisting 10.

Nevertheless, the versatile Belgium, who's made just five league starts this season, has been criticised for some poor displays and it's thought that his refusal to sign a new contract is partly down to feeling under appreciated by the fans.

